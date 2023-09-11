A YOUNG British man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught in possession of four different drugs in Spain’s Ibiza.

The holidaymaker, who was seated on a bench at Sant Antoni de Portmany old town, hid something when he saw a police patrol walking towards him.

Officers asked him for his ID and searched him, finding out he was carrying four different drugs.

Agents allegedly seized from him a quantity of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and meth as well as €250 in cash.

A Guardia Civil patrol caught the youngster with the illegal substances. Photo: Guardia Civil.

The youngster is not the first Brit arrested on the island this summer.

A young Englishman who was accused of carrying drugs on a plane from Birmingman to Spain was arrested at Ibiza airport in August.

In the same month, also in Ibiza, an 18-year-old Brit was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

“It is common for foreign tourists to sell drugs during the summer to pay for their crazy holiday in Spain,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

