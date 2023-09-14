3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in New Golden Mile with pool - € 275,000

New Golden Mile, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 275,000

Beautiful three bedroom townhouse located within a sought after gated community on Estepona's New Golden Mile. This partially renovated property is just a 9 minute walk (800 metres) from all general amenities and a further 14 minute walk to the stunning sandy beaches of Costalita. The property offers three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, an extremely spacious lounge and dining area, complete with open fireplace, and a modern open plan fully fitted kitchen. The property has access to well maintained community gardens, and a stunning swimming pool, and is a very short walk from all general… See full property details