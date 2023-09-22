THE remains of a sunken ship, potentially dating back to the 18th century as a Spanish military vessel, are currently under investigation.

A team of nine archaeologists from the Center for Underwater Archaeology (CAS), operating under the authority of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sports through the Andalucian Institute of Historical Heritage (IAPH), is currently analysing the remains of a sunken ship off the coast of San Pedro Alcantara, Marbella.

This shipwreck is believed to be the El Fernando, which was constructed between 1750 and 1751, and historical records corroborate its sinking along this coastline in 1760, specifically between the municipalities of Estepona and Marbella.

Technicians from the Center for Underwater Archaeology analysing remains of a sunken ship off the coast of a beach in Marbella. Credit. La Junta.

The project, spearheaded by CAS director Milagros Alzaga and backed by the Marbella City Council, with the involvement of two professors from the universities of Alicante and a researcher from CSIC, is focused on assessing the shipwreck’s present state and collecting vital information through archaeological research to verify its identity.

Once the results are finalised in the conclusive report, proposals for its future educational and promotional value will be made, according to the Junta in a statement.

The shipwreck is located on a sandy and gravelly seabed at a depth ranging from four to seven metres, with the remains of the wreck concentrated within an area approximately 60-65 metres in length and about 12 metres in width.

