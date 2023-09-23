TEMPERATURES across Andalucia will reach highs of up to 31C today as the so-called ‘summer of San Miguel’ arrives this weekend.

Each year a bout of rainfall will typically hit much of Spain before one last blast of heat and clear blue skies ahead of the beginning of autumn in October.

The phenomenon, following rainy conditions this week, will begin this morning at precisely 8.50am, according to weather agency AEMET.

In fact the rain this week is expected to be the last of the month in Andalucia, with clear skies and higher temperatures expected for the rest of September.

According to Aemet, there are active yellow warnings for coastal phenomena in Almería and Granada until 11am today, however the skies, which may be cloudy in the morning, will gradually clear up during the day.

Meanwhile maximum temperatures of around 27C are expected in most provinces, with lows of around 15C.

The hottest areas will be Sevilla and Cordoba with highs of 31C and Huelva with highs of 30C.

According to Accuweather, the Costa del Sol will see the mercury reach around 25C for the whole weekend before climbing to 26C and 27C throughout next week.