FEARS are growing for a young British man who failed to return from a holiday in Ibiza after posting a ‘worrying status’ on Facebook.

Glen Yeomans flew to the party island for a four-night break and was due back in the UK on Tuesday, but did not make his flight.

Glen had travelled on his own after his friend was forced to miss out due to work commitments, however he is said to know the island well and is believed to still be there.

His pal James, who launched a desperate appeal to find him, said it was unusual for Glen to not reply.

James wrote in a social media post: “I’m after everyone’s help. My good friend Glen went out to Ibiza on Friday for 4 nights. I couldn’t make this trip due to work commitments so Glen when out to the island on his own.

“We have been going to Ibiza for the last 7 years together and was there at the end of July for the Radio 1 weekend, so Glen knows the island well.

“He hasn’t been in a good way lately and he put a concerning and worrying status on FB the other day and I’ve had no contact with him his Monday morning.

“His flight back was Tuesday but I believe he missed his flight and is still on the island as he hasn’t made it back home to Carlisle.”

The concerned friend added: “It’s unlike him not to reply or get in touch so just wanna put it out there if anyone has seen him on the Island the last few days or over the weekend?… His name is Glen Yeomans and is from Carlisle in Cumbria and was staying in San Antonio area. I know he went Ibiza Rocks on Sunday and DC10 on Monday and I’ve had no contact since!

“Glen if your reading this mate PLEASE, PLEASE get in touch and let us know your ok mate. Your family and of all your friends are worried sick! We are all here for you mate xx”