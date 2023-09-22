The summer heat has retreated, leaving behind a refreshing cool breeze and plenty of autumn sun. Coming up – a special month for the region, with celebrations and festivals in Valencia, culminating in the spookiest time of the year.

Test your Spanish with the silver screen

Soak up some Spanish culture at the 21st edition of the National Festival of Film, starting from October 2 to 5. Tickets go on sale a few days before and sell out quickly for this popular event, so make sure you’re ready to book.

As always, there will be a selection of fantastic films on show, including winners of national prizes like the Goya Awards. In the past, several Goya award-winning films have gone on to achieve global success at the Oscars, so you might just catch a movie starring the next Antonio Banderas or Penelope Cruz.

It’s a fabulous chance to practice your Spanish, take your seat in some of Valencia’s most beautiful theatres and cinemas, and see some of the best movies that the country has to offer. All this with tickets on sale for only 3.50€ make this an accessible event for everyone.

Get ready for Valencia Day

Fireworks galore on October 9 for Valencia Day! The region’s official holiday begins in earnest at midnight on the 8, with a spectacular fireworks display. There is an array of festivities and street parties the following day, and you might be interested in checking out a colourful procession that leads to a flower-laying ceremony at the statue of King Jaime I, who founded the kingdom of Valencia.

The day is given a romantic twist with the feast day of Saint Denis, who is venerated as the patron saint of lovers in Valencia. It’s customary to give marzipan pastries wrapped in a silk scarf to your loved one.

Enjoy the dancing, music, costumes and carnival atmosphere by taking to the streets and celebrating with the locals in style.

Put on your dancing shoes for conFusión fest

The fantastic street festival conFusión happens right in the bohemian Benimaclet neighbourhood. Embrace a warm welcome with studios opening up their doors to host photography exhibits, and people lining the streets to dance to DJ sets and live music, all free to attend.

conFusión is about feel-good community building. Any money raised goes towards the non-profit association running the festival, and gives different communities and neighbourhoods an opportunity to get to know each other and break down barriers.

Our top tip is that you download the conFusión mobile app to help you build your own itinerary and keep track of what’s happening. This year is the 10th annual edition, so expect an extra special event.

Get ready for a spooky night out

If the seasonal festivities are making you miss the cold weather and spooky Halloween traditions back home, this is the place to go to rub shoulders with a like-minded crowd.

The International Halloween Festival brings together a global crowd at Bowie Discotheque, one of the coolest clubs in Valencia with costumes and amazing Halloween hits.

If you want to hear scary stories and lurid tales, follow the Valencia Ghost Walking Tour for extra creepiness. It’s absolutely free, led by an experienced local guide, and takes in the moonlit alleys and streets for a nighttime adventure.

Your little ones can get into the Halloween spirit with a family fun event that promises zombie fun for all ages, including a haunted passage, a feast for the undead, a costume contest and creative workshops for little monsters!

Don’t miss: The first cut of honeycomb at Ayora’s first-ever honey festival. One of the more unique festivals in Valencia brings you closer to the world of beekeeping, with tasty treats, fun for the kids and an opportunity to see fascinating demonstrations.

Date for the diary: Just down the coast in Gandia, a fascinating exhibition of animated short films at the Cortoons Festival starting October 19.

Did you know: Dia de la Hispanidad means that a bank holiday falls across the country on October 12. As it’s on a Thursday, you might want to check if your children have a day off school on Friday!

If you’re interested in reading more about unique experiences and city breaks in Valencia, check out Valencia.Style