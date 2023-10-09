AN out-of-control bus mounted the pavement in Cadiz and ploughed into pedestrians killing three.

Two more were severely injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 4:00pm today when a bus was entering Cádiz via the Constitution of 1812 bridge.

The bus veered into the oncoming lane of Avenida de las Cortes de Cádiz, ploughing through everything in its path before coming to a halt after colliding with a nearby taxi stand.

It even uprooted two palm trees in its wake. At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying several passengers who miraculously escaped unharmed.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown. The driver passed an alcohol test, but he has been taken to a nearby police station to undergo a drugs test.

?Accidente de autobús en #Cádiz, en directo: última hora.



El cuerpo de bomberos retira en estos instantes las dos palmeras que el autobús se ha llevado por delante y que han quedado en la zona superior del vehículo. pic.twitter.com/4TfPuVfVUG — La Voz de Cádiz (@LaVozdeCadiz) October 9, 2023

One theory being considered is that the bus’ brakes may have failed while descending the steep second bridge, causing it to cross into the opposite lane and onto the pavement, where a bus and taxi stop is situated.

The bus was transporting students from Jerez who were on their way to Cádiz for practical training, according to El Diario de Cádiz.

Juan Manuel Moreno, the President of the Junta, expressed his deep concern and shock over the tragic accident in Cadiz.

He stated, “I am deeply moved by the reports of a tragic accident in Cádiz today. A bus has struck several people, resulting in at least three fatalities and multiple injuries.”

