RESIDENTS of one Fuengirola neighbourhood have been marvelling at the handiwork of a local ‘graffiti-loving troublemaker’ who has livened up the streets with an incredible, full-building mural.

Proud Fuengirola native Alejandro Bermejo del Río, better known as Not Japi, was sought out by the town hall after they saw his previous murals in and around the Costa del Sol on social media.

They requested that he submit a project proposal to paint the side of an entire building in El Boquetillo neighbourhood.

The community liked his idea, and as Not Japi said it was ‘full steam ahead’ to paint a tribute to the town on a building in Calle Valladolid.

“Since I started my journey here in Fuengirola, as a graffiti-loving troublemaker, to eventually develop my passion and create a work that, for me, is almost like achieving a dream – painting an entire building – fills me with excitement and joy,” he told Area Costa del Sol.

The contents of Not Japi’s mural – the Sohail Castle, a turtle, and the underwater world – are all a homage to the town where he was born.

Growing up near the port, he was always drawn to marine life and its fauna. He also wanted to play with bright colours to delight the eye.

Alejandro, as an urban artist, began his journey in graffiti at the age of 10 and gradually evolved and adapted his work into other formats.

He spent a decade as a tattoo artist, completed a Master’s in 3D Animation, and as he puts it, has always been ‘immersed in the artistic world.’

