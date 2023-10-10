POLICE in Mallorca tracked down and arrested a German driver who ran a taxi off the motorway and sped away from the scene of the accident.

The incident involved a car overtaking a Palma taxi on the right, cutting it off abruptly, and slamming on the brakes once it had got in front.

This reckless manoeuvre forced the taxi off the road, causing it to collide with the concrete barrier, bouncing back across the busy freeway and nearly overturning.

The female driver of the taxi sustained serious injuries, while the culprit responsible for the accident fled the scene on the Palma-Valldemossa road at kilometre 6.8.

Police in Mallorca are investigating a German driver for reckless driving and fleeing the scene.



CCTV video captured the moment he cut up a taxi and caused the vehicle to bounce off the concrete barrier, causing severe injuries to the female driver.



He did not stop or slow down pic.twitter.com/k5zlAQEWvC — The Olive Press (@olivepress) October 10, 2023

By reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, agents were able identify and locate the vehicle.

From there they found the driver and brought him into the station where he was processed and will go before a judge.

