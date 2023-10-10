POLICE in Mallorca tracked down and arrested a German driver who ran a taxi off the motorway and sped away from the scene of the accident.
The incident involved a car overtaking a Palma taxi on the right, cutting it off abruptly, and slamming on the brakes once it had got in front.
This reckless manoeuvre forced the taxi off the road, causing it to collide with the concrete barrier, bouncing back across the busy freeway and nearly overturning.
The female driver of the taxi sustained serious injuries, while the culprit responsible for the accident fled the scene on the Palma-Valldemossa road at kilometre 6.8.
By reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, agents were able identify and locate the vehicle.
From there they found the driver and brought him into the station where he was processed and will go before a judge.
READ MORE:
- EXPLAINER: How much can I drink in Spain before being over the legal driving limit?
- British prisoner’s plan for a great escape during visit to the dentist in Ibiza fails miserably
- Two British men ‘rape young man they met on Grindr’: Victim needed stitches after brutal attack at Mallorca hote