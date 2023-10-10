A HUNT is on in Ibiza for two armed masked men who held up a Guardia Civil van taking a British prisoner for dental treatment in Vila.

The Diario de Ibiza newspaper reported that the unnamed prisoner-wanted by the UK- is linked to ‘drug trafficking’ and was described as an ‘important’ criminal and that his detention was ‘complicated’.

The vehicle taking the Brit from Ibiza prison was stopped on Calle Aragon in Ibiza town at around 11.00am on Monday.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as something out of a movie with a shopkeeper saying one of the attackers threatened an officer with a gun and then hit him on the head with it.

The Guardia officers tried to cling onto the Brit as they struggled with the assailants.

He escaped their clutches for a time wearing a set of handcuffs on one wrist, but was caught while the two masked men drove off in their black Range Rover vehicle.

The Range Rover was found in the early hours of Tuesday morning on fire next to a solar farm in the Cami Vell de Sant Mateu.

Early indications are that the vehicle had been stolen and had false number plates.

The British prisoner is facing extradition back to the UK, with the National Court in Madrid handling the application.

He was arrested at a Sant Josep villa two months ago and the detention was not made public.

He had not committed a crime on Ibiza but was wanted in Britain by authorities there following a previous conviction.