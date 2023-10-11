THIS is the moment an expat started a brawl after being filmed pleasuring himself on a busy metro in Spain.

In video footage shared online, the 47-year-old can be seen masturbating in full view of stunned passengers.

The bald man, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, appeared to have no shame as people walked away in disgust, including an elderly woman and a young man.

It is reported that at least one passenger decided to take a stand against the pervert, and apparently asked him to stop.

But he instead began fighting with the local, who is seen in the clip wearing a baseball cap and denim shorts.

The two end up brawling on the metro as passengers move out of the way.

He was eventually thrown off the carriage by a group of men.

According to Las Provincias, the masturbator has a police record and is currently squatting in a house in Benaguasil.

He is reported to have been involved in several violent incidents in recent months.

The management of the metro – called Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) – has provided the National Police with CCTV images.