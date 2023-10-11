THIS is the moment an expat started a brawl after being filmed pleasuring himself on a busy metro in Spain.

In video footage shared online, the 47-year-old can be seen masturbating in full view of stunned passengers.

The bald man, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, appeared to have no shame as people walked away in disgust, including an elderly woman and a young man.

It is reported that at least one passenger decided to take a stand against the pervert, and apparently asked him to stop.

But he instead began fighting with the local, who is seen in the clip wearing a baseball cap and denim shorts.

The two end up brawling on the metro as passengers move out of the way.  

He was eventually thrown off the carriage by a group of men. 

According to Las Provincias, the masturbator has a police record and is currently squatting in a house in Benaguasil.

He is reported to have been involved in several violent incidents in recent months.

The management of the metro – called Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) – has provided the National Police with CCTV images.

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.