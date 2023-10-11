2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols with garage - € 545,000

Apartment Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Girona 2 beds 2 baths € 545,000

Located in an exclusive residential complex on the bay of Sant Pol, S'Agaró, with a small private garden that gives direct access to the coastal path 'Camino de Ronda' and the sea, this comfortable and cosy apartment offers beautiful views over the sea and the bay. The apartment features 2 double bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms – one of them ensuite, a fully equipped kitchen, and a bright living-dining room with large windows that lead to a covered terrace and the garden, with views of the sea, the bay of Sant Pol and the La Gavina peninsula. The apartment furthermore has natural gas… See full property details