A MALAGA bakery has been awarded ‘the best cake’ in Spain for its delicious apple tart.

La Pasteleria Daza has been making the same simple recipe for 12 years using only puff pastry, apples and patisserie cream.

The award-winning tart uses only three ingredients. Photo: Dazamalaga/Instagram

According to the owner Antonio Martín, it never occurred to him to enter the cake into a competition because ‘what we were doing was very basic’.

He told Diario Sur: “We just never bothered.”

But his star baker Noelia Acedo’s cake still scooped first prize in the San Sebastian Gastronomy Championships on Tuesday, October 10.

According to Antonio, the secret is “letting the apple shine and leaving the puff pastry to give it a crunchy touch.”

Antonio, who owns the bakery on Correo de Andalucia street alongside his wife, Puri Morillo, didn’t believe his bakery would win against ‘avant garde’ restaurants.

He said: “The product on our shelves is the same one that we present to the competitions and critics because for us our customers who visit us every day are the most important.”

