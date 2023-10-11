A MAN is suspected of killing his wife with a shotgun before turning the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide in Benalmadena.

According to police, the woman had been shot several times, while the man had one gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers found a shotgun next to the man’s body in what appears to be a case of gender-based violence.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday, October 10 in Torrequebrada.

Police units and paramedics attended the scene after neighbours raised the alarm but nothing could be done to save the couple.

Police suspect a case of gender-based violence Photo: CordonPress

Police found the 53-year-old woman in the living room with several gunshot wounds.

Her 63-year-old husband was found in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a shotgun lying next to him.

Initial theories suggest the man killed his wife in the living room before taking his own life with the same weapon.

The couple had one child, a teenager, who had lunch with his parents that afternoon before going out for the day. When he returned, both parents were dead.

Although officials have confirmed the man did not have a history of domestic violence, sources say he was suffering depression.

If the crime is a case of domestic violence, it will be the fourth occurrence of femicide in Malaga this year, following the death of a 54-year-old woman in July.

