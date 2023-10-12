4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 759,000

Townhouse Mijas Costa, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 759,000

Under construction! Delivery December 2024 A gated residential complex with 80 three and four bedroom townhouses featuring innovative, contemporary, functional design that blends in with beautiful natural surroundings. As well as the landscaped gardens, leisure areas and communal outdoor pool on the complex, you also have easy access to the exclusive adjacent sports and leisure centre with its paddle courts, spa, gym etc. Additional luxury is provided by south and southwest facing homes that make full ad- vantage of ample natural light and the enticing ambience of the Mediterranean coast…. See full property details