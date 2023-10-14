VICTORIA and David Beckham have admitted that their time living in Spain was the ‘unhappiest stage’ of their marriage.

The former Posh Spice, 49, lived in the capital between 2003 and 2007, when her football star husband, now 48, was playing for Real Madrid.

But in the couple’s new Netflix documentary series, Beckham, the pop star-turned-fashion designer said it was the most testing time for their relationship.

It was during this period that David was accused of having an affair with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos, which he always denied.

Victoria Beckham speaks in latest Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’ (CREDIT: Netflix)

Victoria, who shares three children with David, never mentioned Loos by name in the series but said: “It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

“Here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me.

“The press said all the time that I hated Spain or hated Madrid, but it wasn’t because of Spain as we had to think about family.”

David said: “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honestly. Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.”

He added: “There were some days that I would wake up and think, ‘How am I going to go to work?… I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes.”

In an interview with Sky News in 2004, Loos claimed she had slept with David at least four times, saying: “I would always say to myself ‘don’t risk your job’ and I knew there was a huge risk involved if I got involved with this man… That night we just really hit it off. It was the first time, we were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise. We just connected. People noticed it.”