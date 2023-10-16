LEGENDARY British boyband Take That are coming to Spain, it has been announced.

The Back For Good singers will perform in four separate cities next summer as part of their ‘This Life Under The Stars’ tour.

The European tour will stop at Barcelona on July 13, followed by Marbella on July 15, Sevilla (16) and Madrid (17).

The band is currently made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, meaning it is unlikely that Robbie Williams will be joining them.

COMING TO SPAIN: Take That

Take That is one of the most successful British boy bands in history after first taking the charts by storm in the early 1990s.

They have enjoyed 54 international number one hits while their albums topped the charts in dozens of countries.

Their 2024 tour will kick off in Cork in Ireland on June 20 and will pass through Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Italy before landing in Spain and lastly Portugal.

Their stop in Marbella will see them perform at the annual Starlite festival, with tickets to go on sale tomorrow (October 17).