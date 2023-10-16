QUESTIONS are mounting after the body of an 18-year-old was discovered between two train carriages on Monday morning.

Alvaro Prieto, from Cordoba, had been missing since last Thursday after he failed to catch his train home from Sevilla’s Santa Justa station following a night out with friends.

It has since emerged that the aspiring footballer, who played for youth team Cordoba FC, was unable to board his 7.20am train home because his mobile phone had run out of battery.

He tried to catch an 8.55am train but was kicked off by security for failing to show a ticket and was last seen leaving the station on CCTV heading towards Kansas City avenue.

TRAGIC: Alvaro Prieto was found dead between two train carriages on Monday morning

A days’ long search by police ensued, including sniffer dogs, only for his body to be found between two carriages of a moving train during a live TV broadcast by RTVE on Monday morning.

Social media users are now demanding answers from train operator RENFE as to why the teenager was not given more help in getting home.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: “I can’t believe Renfe had the nerve to remove him from the train when he said he had a ticket on his phone.

“They could have given him a charger or simply a fine and let him on board, but no.”

But it is still unclear how Alvaro ended up between two carriages of a Renfe train.

Alvaro Prieto vanished after missing his train home from Sevilla Santa Justa station

Adding to the mystery, the operator today said the train in question had not been in service for weeks.

Renfe said in a statement: “The train where the body of Álvaro Prieto López was found had not been in service for weeks. It was broken down and during these days it has not made any movement nor has it undergone any inspection or maintenance.”

The train was only moving on Monday because it was being taken for maintenance works.