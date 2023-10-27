THE clocks will go back in Spain this weekend, despite EU officials being in favour of scrapping the measure.

On Sunday, October 29, at 3am, the clocks will officially go back one hour in mainland Spain.

In the Canary Islands, which are one hour behind, the clocks will go back at 2am.

Daylight savings began in Germany at the height of World War One in 1916.

It was a measure to save coal for use in weapons factories.

The UK, US and Australia soon followed suit.

It was only in 1940 that Spain decided to adopt the time changes.

Hitler was visiting Spain in an attempt to persuade the then dictator, Francisco Franco, to pledge his support for Germany in the Second World War.

General Francisco Franco, fascist dictator of Spain, decided to change the time zone in 1940. Photo: CSU Archives/Everett Collection.

Still recovering from the brutal Civil War, Spain remained neutral but did change their time zone to be in line with the Fuhrer.

Since then, Spain has used Central European Time but campaigners have often called for a switch back to Greenwich Mean Time.

