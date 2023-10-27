SPANISH officials have finalised the dates of next year’s national holidays.

Together with regional holidays, people working in Spain will get an average of 16 days off in 2024, accounting for so-called bridge (puente) weekends.

The year will kick off with a holiday to celebrate the new year on Monday, January 1.

The next comes just five days later with the Dia de Reyes (King’s Day) on January 6.

During Easter, Holy Thursday on March 28 will be a national holiday across the country, except in the regions of Valencia and Catalunya.

Meanwhile Good Friday, on March 29, will mean a day off everywhere.

On Wednesday, May 1, workers across Spain will get a break for the ‘Fiesta del Trabajo’ (Work Day).

In the summer months, a national holiday will take place on Thursday August 15 to honour the Assumption of the Virgin Mary – resulting in a so-called puente holiday which extends into Friday and the weekend.

After Halloween, All Saints Day (Friday, November 1) is also a day off, followed by Friday, December 6 for the Dia de la Constitucion Espanola (Day of the Spanish Constitution) and Wednesday, December 25, to celebrate Christmas.

If you’d like to take a long weekend trip, the holidays which fall on a Friday or Monday are: Monday January 1, Friday November 1 and Friday December 6.

The national holidays for the whole of Spain in 2024 are as follows:

January 1

January 6

March 29

May 1

August 15

November 1

December 6

December 25

READ MORE: