PRINCESS Anne is visiting Gibraltar, it has been announced.

The popular British royal, 73, will visit the Rock with her husband, the Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

A statement from the Gibraltar government said the sister of King Charles will visit the British Overseas Territory on November 17 and 18, as an honorary president of the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Princess Anne (Credit: Cordon Press)

The arrival of the Princess Royal is likely to raise eyebrows in Spain, which is not a fan of such visits from the British monarchy.

Diplomats are said to view them as a direct challenge to the country’s historical claims of sovereignty of the ‘El Peñon’ – the Spanish term used to describe Gibraltar.

It comes after Prince Edward and his wife Princess Sophie descended on the territory in June 2022.

The royal couple’s visit marked the 70th anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne.