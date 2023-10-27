A MAN is fighting for his life after being shot in the street in Andalucia.

The victim was attacked outside a nightclub in Sevilla at around 4.40am on Friday.

He was transferred to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The 112 emergency service received several calls reporting that several shots had been fired in the Sevilla Este neighbourhood.

The incident occurred on Lemos Avenue following a heated argument between revellers, reports suggest.

Police are continuing to investigate.