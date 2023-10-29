3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage - € 212,100

Apartment Torremolinos, Málaga 3 beds 1 baths € 212,100

OPPORTUNITY!We are facing a great opportunity to start making a new life or a very good investment opportunity for vacation. We are talking about a first floor apartment close to shopping centers, bus and train stops, the beach 1 kilometer away plus all the amenities that Torremolinos offers.Distribution:Upon entering the house we have an entrance hall that leads to the kitchen and living room. The kitchen was renovated by eliminating the laundry room to make it very spacious and bright.Going to the living-dining room we see a large bright space connected to the balcony which offers us… See full property details