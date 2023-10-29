ALL Saints’ Day, November 1, brings with it a national holiday in Spain. But anyone hoping to take advantage of the day off for some travel should first consider the weather, with strong winds and rain showers forecast in many parts of the country between today and Tuesday.

The state weather agency, Aemet, has warned that a storm named Celine will make its way across the Iberian peninsula in the coming days, bringing with it bad weather such as the heavy rain seen in Galicia on Saturday, which caused flooding and prompted the closure of freeways, according to online daily El Confidencial.

Aemet has also issued yellow weather warnings, the lowest of three levels, due to expected rainfall in the provinces of Huelva, Huesca, Caceres, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Avila, Salamanca and Zamora.

La #BorrascaCeline deja este domingo lluvias, viento y temporal marítimo en la Península, salvo en la vertiente mediterránea.

?Otra profunda borrasca podría alcanzar la fachada atlántica europea el jueves, con vientos muy fuertes y lluvias en extensas áreas de nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/mmLoXfz5qq — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 29, 2023

In fact, showers are expected today, Sunday, across all of the country except on the Mediterranean coast.

Aemet has also warned that Celine will bring with it strong winds from the Atlantic across Spain over the coming days, with the rainy conditions expected to last until All Saints’ Day.

What’s more, the agency has forecast the arrival of a new weather front from the middle of next week, which is likely to bring more rain across the country.

Read more: