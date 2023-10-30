THE exhibits in Barcelona’s Museum of Archaeology of Catalonia were treated to quite the sight when it played host to a 90 minute nudist tour.

Members of the Catalan Naturism Club strolled through the museum’s halls completely in the buff, offering a more ‘natural’ perspective on various works of art.

Visitors had the opportunity to admire the packages of ‘Bronzes of Riace’ exhibition, featuring Luigi Spina’s photographs of two Greek bronze statues of naked warriors dating back to the 5th century BCE.

These statues were discovered near Riace, Italy, in 1972.

Keen members of a local Barcelona nudist club tour the local archeology museum entirely in the state they were born in. Credit: Insta / club.catala.naturism

The concept behind the unusual initiative was to create a more vibrant and unconventional museum visit. Edgar Maestre, the guide for this event, explained: “We wanted people who came to see it to feel exactly the same as the work they were looking at.”

The objective was to convey the emotions and sensations that these artworks evoke by allowing visitors to share a similar state of undress.

The museum’s website even promised attendees the chance to ‘admire the works by posing in the same situation as they are, completely naked and surrounded by other bodies.’

This kind of event is relatively rare in Spain but has been previously held in other parts of the world, such as Paris.

The Louvre Museum in the French capital hosted a similar nudist visit.

One of the attendees was Marta, a 59-year-old healthcare worker who was part of the select group that experienced this naturist visit.

“I feel the same intensity as observing it with clothes on, but with the difference that we might understand better that nudity has always existed and bodies should not be a source of shame for anyone,” she said.

READ MORE: