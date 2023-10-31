FRENCH budget high-speed train operator Ouigo will start services between Murcia City’s Carmen station and Madrid in the first half of 2024- possibly in May.

The news was confirmed by Murcia’s mayor, Jose Ballesta, after meeting with the president of Spain’s railway infrastructure network(Adif), Maria Luisa Dominguez.

“The demands of Murcia’s citizens are answered who ever since the creation of high-speed trains, they have wanted more services, better schedules, and affordable prices,” said Ballesta.

Ballesta also reported that Ouigo’s rivals AVLO(from Renfe) and Iryo are also studying the possibility of launching high-speed services on the same line.

Adif’s recent approval of routes for 2024 confirmed that the Ouigo Murcia-Madrid link would soon be a reality, and that it would not have an enforced stop at Alicante.

Ouigo plans to offer more than 14,000 seats per week with two round-trips per day.

Tickets start from €9 for a single adult journey; €5 for children under 14 years old; and free for youngsters under 3 years old.

Ouigo is adding additional services to its Alicante to Madrid route from December 10 as well as new destinations next year.

