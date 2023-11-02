A 23-YEAR-OLD woman has been killed by a falling tree in Madrid as Storm Ciaran tears through the country.

According to reports, at least two others were injured when strong winds felled a tree in Calle Almagro in the capital this morning.

The city is on red alert today for strong winds, alongside northern areas including the coast of Galicia.

At least nine parks in the capital, including the Retiro, have been closed after residents woke up to fallen trees and crushed cars.

One father in Madrid told TeleMadrid that he and his daughter were seconds away from death when their car was crushed.

Luckily they managed to leave the vehicle moments before a huge tree fell on top of it.

Gale force winds in the north have so far reached a terrifying 137km/hr.

Almost the enitre central region of the country is on orange alert, as are the Balearics.

Meanwhile, the Costa del Sol remains on a yellow warning for strong winds and rough seas.