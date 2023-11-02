FORMER UK Prime Minister Theresa May will headline the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival with a speech on November 18.

Lady May will open up about her highly anticipated book ‘The Abuse of Power’ which confronts the issues that have seen the public lose faith in the government and its ministers.

As Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019 and Home Secretary for six years, she tells the story of the Grenfell Tragedy, the Daniel Morgan case and parliamentary scandals in her book.

May’s book argues for ‘a radical rethink in how we approach our politics and public life,’ the government said in a statement.

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo said he was ‘delighted’ to bring May to Gibraltar for the international aspect of the festival that will run from November 17-19.

“Lady May is a great friend of Gibraltar who worked very closely with us during her time as both Home Secretary and Prime Minister,” he added.

The festival will feature some top names from the British literature scene on the weekend after local authors hold public and school talks and workshops during the week.

The annual event has been running for nearly a decade, attracting some of the UK’s top writers to the Rock and a healthy following of tourists too.

Cookbook writer and BBC Bake off judge Mary Berry, Ukrainian child writer Yeva Skalietska, dementia campaigner Wendy Mitchell and former Olympian Mary Peters all recently signed up to give speeches.

After Mary Berry’s session was was sold out within minutes, festival organisers have now put in a second session for the cookbook writer.

It will take place at 10am on Saturday morning in the John Mackintosh Hall with tickets already on sale .

Minister for Tourism Christian Santos said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure an additional session for Dame Mary Berry and that we are increasing capacity for some of the other speakers.

“This will be welcome news for many people in Gibraltar who, unfortunately, were unable to purchase a ticket the first time round.

He said the demand for tickets ‘is testament to the magnificent reputation the festival has received since its inception in 2013’.

More than 15 other speakers including ‘The Queen’ author Matthew Dennison, Atlee biographist Thomas Symonds and Brexiteer MP Dame Andrea Leadsom will take part in the festival.

Rising local authors will also speak about their work during the week leading up to the weekend of top international authors.

