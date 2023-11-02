POLICE were called on Friday, October 27, after a couple’s sex game went awry.

An elderly woman called the police after seeing her neighbour, gagged and bound, being put into a car boot.

The woman called the police immediately after seeing the man drive away from the house, in Marratxi, Mallorca, at around 13:30 pm.

Policia Local launched a swift investigation into the supposed kidnapping, employing four patrol cars and various motorbikes in the search for the ‘victim’.

Law enforcement found the vehicle within a few minutes and asked the driver to step out of the car.

Upon asking the suspect to open the car boot, they found a woman tied at the hands and feet, dressed only in lingerie.

The woman quickly admitted the incident was part of a sex game and that it made her ‘very horny’ to be tied up and thrown in the back of a car.

The police then conducted a search of the vehicle and found whips, dildos and other sex objects strewn all over the floor.

The couple, both Spanish, were in their forties.

The case has now been turned over to the Guardia Civil to investigate.

