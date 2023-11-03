Penthouse

Marbella, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 650,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Marbella with pool - € 650,000

This stylish Scandinavian-inspired residence offers an open and spacious living area, creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Step onto your private terrace, a tranquil retreat to unwind and enjoy the surroundings. In this penthouse, you are only a few minutes away from the beach, amenities, and the iconic Puerto Banús, making it an ideal choice for a convenient and comfortable holiday home. With its appealing features and location, this property is also a good rental investment with a high ROI%. Experience the essence of Marbella living in this charming penthouse… See full property details

