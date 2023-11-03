TWO Coin boys who went missing a day after Halloween celebrations have been found.

Marcos Ruíz Navas, 14, and Guillermo Redondo Borreguero, 16, were located late on Thursday night after authorities issued a missing person’s report on Wednesday, November 1.

The boys had fled from a Coin based youth mental health centre, Acude Malaga.

According to the SOS Desaparecidos report, Marcos Ruiz Navas is approximately 1.70 metres tall, with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Guillermo Redondo Borreguero, is 1.75 metres tall, thin, with brown hair and eyes.

Both boys have now been successfully located, although authorities have given no further information at this time.

