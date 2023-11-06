TRAIN services have been interrupted between Jaen and Cordoba after a body was found on the tracks.

The deceased was found in the early hours of this morning, Monday, November 6, near the Universidad of Cordoba’s Rabanales Campus.

The alarm was sounded at 7:44am, after a service towards Rabanales-Alcolea was stopped after discovering the body in an out of bounds area.

Since 8am this morning, services between Cordoba and Alcolea have been disrupted, affecting the Cordoba-Jaen line alongside trains between Linares and Baeza.

Renfe have put their emergency protocol into action and have informed both police and emergency services of the incident.

Fire services have also intervened, removing the body from the tracks.

According to the emergency services, no details of the incident have yet been revealed including the person’s age, sex or cause of death.

In the meantime, Renfe has launched an alternative bus service between Alcolea and Cordoba, with special consideration for those travelling to the university campus.

This service will remain in place until authorities give the green light to resume rail travel.

