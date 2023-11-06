TWO Just Stop Oil protestors have been arrested after smashing the glass protecting a Velazquez painting.

The incident occurred today, Monday, November 6, at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

The climate activists hit the glass protecting Rokeby Venus by Diego Velazquez with safety hammers.

The Met Police have confirmed two men have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

According to Just Stop Oil, the pair are Hanan, 22 and Harrison, 20.

? SUFFRAGETTE PAINTING SMASHED



? Our government have revealed plans for MORE oil licences, knowing it will kill millions. In response, two supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed the Rokeby Venus — slashed by Mary Richardson in 1914.



? Deeds, not words: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/Hk0el26QIt — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2023

While the pair targeted the painting, 40 other protestors were arrested for slow marching at Whitehall in central london.

Velazquez is widely recognised as the most important Spanish painter of the 17th century, producing famous works like ‘Las Meninas’ and many royal portraits.

The Sevilla painter’s artwork was previously vandalised by suffragettes in 1914 when Mary Richardson slashed the canvas.

In a statement, the climate activist group said: “Women did not get the vote by voting, it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil.”

“Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now. New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families we must Just Stop Oil.”

The 17th century painting, which has also been exhibited in Madrid’s Prado museum, has been retired from public view so that the gallery’s conservationists can inspect the work.

It comes after a spate of protests from Just Stop Oil, including a march on Earl’s Court Road last Wednesday, November 1, when police charged over 30 people.

READ MORE: