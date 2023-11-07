MADRID’S regional authorities have slapped a ban on e-scooters across all modes of public transport after a faulty battery exploded on a Metro carriage last month.

Effective from November 4th, 2023, this ban applies to all public transport within the Community of Madrid, extending beyond the capital itself.

The move comes in the wake of a recent electric scooter battery explosion, which destroyed the carriage and at first sparked fears of terrorism.

Although there were no reported injuries, the explosion caused significant damage to the carriage at La Elipa station on Line 2.

The explosion, which at first sparked fears of terrorism, caused disruption to the metro line, resulting in a delay of over three hours.

A photo of the carriage after the explosion showed the inside completely burnt out, while almost all of its windows are smashed.

The blanket ban encompasses the Madrid Municipal Transport Company’s (EMT) buses, both urban and interurban buses in various municipalities, the Madrid Metro network, the light rail system, and key interchange hubs, including Plaza de Castilla, Moncloa, Príncipe Pío, Plaza Elíptica, and Avenida de América.

The punishment for breaking the new rule is to be immediately kicked off transport service and face fines ranging between €100 and €200.

The Minister of Housing, Transport, and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo, affirmed: “What we want is to guarantee above all things the safety not only of the people of Madrid and the travellers who use public transport, but also the safety of all the workers who provide and perform their duties in the transport infrastructure.”

Elsewhere, the Autoritat del Transport Metropolità (ATM) in the Barcelona area has also introduced a temporary ban on e-scooters and other PMVs on public transport for safety reasons.

In Seville, access to e-scooters on the metro has been curtailed during rush hours on weekdays.

