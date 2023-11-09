A MANHUNT is underway after a right-wing politician was shot in the head on Thursday.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, received a bullet to the face at just before 2pm in the upmarket neighbourhood of Salamanca in Madrid.

Sources cited by Spanish press say a man on the back of a moped pulled up next to the politician on Calle Nuñez de Balboa.

The passenger is then said to have pulled out a gun and shot Vidal-Quadras in the face before speeding off, reports Infobae España.

The victim was rushed to the Princesa Hospital following the incident.

According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, he was still conscious while enroute to the hospital.

Police are now working with the hypothesis that the shooter was a ‘professional’ and that the hit was ‘well planned’.

#Agresión con arma de fuego en c/Núñez de Balboa, 40. #Salamanca.@SAMUR_PC estabiliza a un hombre de 78 años con una herida por arma de fuego y lo traslada a un hospital de #Madrid.@policia investiga. Colabora @policiademadrid. pic.twitter.com/OZHJH866no — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 9, 2023

?Vidal-Quadras was president of the Partido Popular’s Catalonia branch from 1991 until 1996.

He was also one of the founders of the far-right political party Vox.

The Policia Nacional are heading up the investigation but the motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Emergency services report that they have managed to stabilise Vidal-Quadras, who remains at hospital.

Meanwhile, the scene of the shooting has been cordoned off by police.

?The shooting came just hours after the politician tweeted his opinion on the agreement between the PSOE and the Junts party, which paved the way for caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez to enjoy another term.

He wrote: “The infamous pact between Sánchez and Puigdemont has already been agreed upon, which crushes the rule of law in Spain and ends the separation of powers. Our Nation will thus cease to be a liberal democracy and become a totalitarian tyranny. We Spaniards will not allow it.”