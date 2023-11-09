THE motorbike used by two ‘hitmen’ in a drive-by shooting against a politician has been found burnt out by police.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, was shot in the face on his doorstep in the exclusive neighbourhood of Salamanca in Madrid, at just before 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police believe the attackers, who wore black helmets, were ‘professionals’ carrying out a ‘planned’ attack.

The weapon used in the attack was a 9mm Parabellum pistol, reports Spanish newspaper El Español.

The motorbike was found burnt out in an unpopulated area of Fuenlabrada, also in Madrid.

It is currently the only clue detectives from the Policia Nacional force have to work with.

Sources quoted by Spanish press say the modus operandi is typical of contract killers hired by organised crime.

#Agresión con arma de fuego en c/Núñez de Balboa, 40. #Salamanca.@SAMUR_PC estabiliza a un hombre de 78 años con una herida por arma de fuego y lo traslada a un hospital de #Madrid.@policia investiga. Colabora @policiademadrid. pic.twitter.com/OZHJH866no — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 9, 2023

A man on the back of a motorbike is said to have pulled up next to Vidal-Quadras on Calle Nuñez de Balboa.

The passenger is then said to have pulled out a gun and shot him in the face before speeding off.

The victim was rushed to the Princesa Hospital following the incident.

According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, he was still conscious while enroute to receive emergency treatment.

Police are now working with the hypothesis that the shooter was a ‘professional’ and that the hit was ‘well planned’.

Vidal-Quadras was president of the Partido Popular’s Catalonia branch from 1991 until 1996.

He was also one of the founders of the far-right political party Vox.

The Policia Nacional are heading up the investigation but the motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Emergency services report that they have managed to stabilise Vidal-Quadras, who remains at hospital.

Meanwhile, the scene of the shooting has been cordoned off by police.

The shooting came just hours after the politician tweeted his opinion on the agreement between the PSOE and the Junts party, which paved the way for caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez to enjoy another term.

He wrote: “The infamous pact between Sánchez and Puigdemont has already been agreed upon, which crushes the rule of law in Spain and ends the separation of powers. Our Nation will thus cease to be a liberal democracy and become a totalitarian tyranny. We Spaniards will not allow it.”