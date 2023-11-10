TOWNS in Andalucia’s Alpujarra mountain range are hoping to attract remote workers in measures designed to combat depopulation.

The Alpujarra de la Granada municipality is home to scenic hiking routes and peaceful white washed towns.

Despite this, the rural communities are facing an uncertain future due to rapid depopulation.

During the pandemic, population levels in one town, Mecina Bombaron dipped below 1,000.

This, says Jose Antonio Murcia, tourism lead for the town, was a ‘turning point’.

He told the Olive Press: “We knew we had to do something. One of these things is attracting remote workers.”

Now, the local council has joined forces with technology group, onTech innovation, to attract digital nomads to the area.

Local council leader, Jose Antonio Gomez and cluster manager of onTech, Antonio Alcántara López signed an agreement on Monday, November 6, to promote the area as a hub for digital nomads and remote workers.

According to the agreement, the objective is “to provide a setting of great natural and scenic beauty that has all the necessary services so digital nomads can carry out their jobs remotely in the best possible conditions.”

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is supporting the agreement, funding projects such as Alpujarra Knowmad Land.

The project will see a network of coworking spaces set up around the area.

The first ‘Alpujarran Digital Nomad Centre’ will be set up in Ugijar, complete with all the latest technology.

Digital interfaces will also be improved to provide financial, administrative and touristic services to locals and visitors alike.

It is thought the project will benefit up to 45 businesses and over 100 people with support from eight local entities.

OnTech has been key in attracting new digital talent to the area in recent years.

Over 700 businesses are part of the group, which is concentrating its efforts on Southern Europe.

In the coming weeks, onTech will also launch a set of seminars, alongside the local council, focussing on integrating new technology into the rural areas of Cadiar, Ugijar and Capiliera.

