SUMMER-like temperatures are set to sweep through Spain this week with highs of up to 30C.

This November is set to be hottest on record, with a phenomenon known as the ‘San Martin summer’ or ‘Indian Summer’ seeing the mercury rise to between 25 and 30C.

According to weather agency AEMET, the high temperatures started on Saturday and will continue until Wednesday, November 15.

Temperatures will drop on Thursday and Friday, only to rise again at the weekend, to above 30C in some areas.

According to Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for AEMET, temperatures will be ‘5 to 10 degrees higher than normal’, especially in the north and east of the country.

He added that the extraordinary heat will mark the highest November temperatures on record.

