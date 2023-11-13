FORMER Prime Minister and Brexit mastermind David Cameron will return to the UK Government as Foreign Secretary.

Rishi Sunak has undertaken a radical government reshuffle today, Monday November 13, in an apparent attempt to regain political popularity.

David Cameron arrives at Downing Street yesterday for Remembrance Sunday Photo: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

The overhaul has seen the controversial Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary and replaced by former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has confirmed that Jeremy Hunt will remain as chancellor.

The new Foreign Secretary, David Cameron posted a statement on X (Formerly Twitter) following the announcement.

He wrote: “We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.

“While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges.”

He added that although he has disagreed with some of Sunak’s ‘individual decisions’, such as scrapping the controversial train project HS2, he sees him as a ‘strong and capable leader’.

David Cameron was Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016, when he stepped down after losing the Brexit referendum.

He has reportedly wanted to return to politics since 2018.

Although Cameron was not an MP before his appointment as Foreign Secretary, the BBC have confirmed there are other ways the politician can join Sunak’s cabinet via the House of Lords.

November 12, 2023, London, England, United Kingdom: UK Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK and his wife AKSHATA MURTY leave Downing Street ahead of the Remembrance Sunday Service. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire)

The former Prime Minister has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving office, besides being embroiled in a scandal two years ago when he lobbied government ministers to fund a financial services company known as Greensill Capital.

His appointment is likely to appease moderates in the Conservative Party who have grown frustrated with Braverman’s rightwing rhetoric on immigration and homelessness.

However, it will likely anger right wing members of the party, given Cameron’s defence of the European Union before he stepped down as Prime Minister.

