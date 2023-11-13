A REGION in Southern Spain has been named best for solo travellers, according to experts.

It’s no wonder Southern Spain attracts so many tourists with its year-round sun, friendly locals and tons of history.

Now, Andalucia has been named the top spot in Spain for solo travellers.

CamperDays, an international camper van hire company, crowned the region in celebration of ‘World Singles Day’, on November 11.

According to their CEO, Max Schmidt: “One of our favourite routes in Spain is to start in Malaga, go to Antequera and from there visit Sevilla, Cadiz, Gibraltar, Marbella and finish in Malaga again.

Malaga is the birthplace of Picasso. Photo by Jonas Denil on Unsplash

“It is a journey through amazing cities. It is ideal because the travel distances are not long and you don’t need too many days”.

Although the awards assume travellers have access to a car or camper van, it is also possible to explore Andalucia by public transport.

Spain’s train service, Renfe, offers services between major tourist destinations in the region, such as Malaga, Sevilla and Cordoba.

Along the Costa del Sol, visitors can also travel by bus between Marbella and Gibralatar, stopping off at other lesser known spots like Estepona and Puerto Banus.

The famous ‘rock’ of Gibraltar Photo by Michal Mrozek on Unsplash

Andalucia is also home to 22 national parks and almost 900 km of coast line, making it a great location for adventurers and beach lovers alike.

History buffs will love Andalucia’s moorish history, from the stunning Alhambra (Granada) to Cordoba’s Mosque-Cathedral.

Granada’s Alhambra Photo: Unsplash/Petr Slová?ek

The region has a rich cultural history from the origins of Flamenco in Sevilla to the gastronomic offerings of local wine, olive oil and Iberian ham.

Generally, Andalucia is also cheaper and safer than other Spanish tourist hotspots like Madrid and Barcelona, making it a great location for solo travellers.

