Semi-detached Villa

Coín, Málaga

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 459,000

5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Coin with pool garage - € 459,000

We are delighted to offer this beautiful 360m3 semi detached villa in the upmarket gated urbanization of Los Nebrales in Coin.Built in 2007 to a very good quality and reformed to a high standard in 2020 including new kitchen and en suite bathroom. Built on a 500m2 plot including Private swimming pool. Entering the villa is a hallway with guest toilet to the right is the entrance to the garage. Stairs lead you down to the bright and spacious lounge diner with a wood burning fireplace of this is the recently fully fitted kitchen with laundry room of the kitchen and direct access to the garden…. See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.