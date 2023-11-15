AS the festive season approaches, Spain’s retail heavyweight El Corte Inglés is gearing up for a significant hiring spree.

They are set to take on about 5,800 new staff in areas such as toy departments, food sectors, restaurant services, logistics, and online commerce for the Christmas campaign.

Half of these new positions will be filled by individuals embarking on their first-ever job experience, marking a promising opportunity for the young and first-time job seekers.

The remaining half will comprise individuals who have previously worked with El Corte Inglés, especially during the Christmas seasons.

This balanced mix of fresh talent and experienced personnel is expected to bring a dynamic and efficient approach to handling the seasonal rush.

All new employees will undergo a comprehensive training program, the company states.

This initiative aims to familiarise them with sales and customer service roles, enabling them to integrate seamlessly into the company’s various commercial activities.

The training will also include special services such as gift wrapping and other tasks, so that staff will be able to provide top class customer service during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Eduardo Barrero, the regional communication delegate for El Corte Inglés, has stated that this recruitment drive is designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

The company aims to maintain the high service quality and excellence it has been known for since its inception.

With the festive period traditionally seeing an upsurge in shopping, El Corte Inglés is preparing to meet this increased demand with a well-equipped and adequately staffed operation.

READ MORE: