SPAIN’S November heatwave, nicknamed the ‘mini summer’, has seen the highest temperatures for this time of year since at least the 1950s.

Labelled the ‘veranillo’ of San Martín, it has defied the typical autumn chill and shattered records across the country.

The unprecedented hot spell is set to persist until the weekend, according to the Spanish state weather agency Aemet.

Spokesperson Ruben del Campo said that November 11th to 14th marked the hottest days for these dates in mainland Spain since 1950.

The mercury is projected to rise even further this weekend, with temperatures expected to be a blistering 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average in many regions.

Saturday and Sunday promise to be exceptionally hot, especially in Andalucía, Valencia, Murcia, and their regions, where temperatures are predicted to exceed 25 degrees Celsius.

However, the weather could take a dramatic turn next week as the clash between Atlantic high-pressure systems and Mediterranean low-pressure systems ushers in colder air.

Aemet anticipates the arrival of a corridor of northerly winds that will bring a notable drop in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

This shift will return conditions to more typical levels for the season.

While the weather may turn ‘colder than normal,’ widespread rainfall is not expected, except in the far north and the Balearic Islands.

