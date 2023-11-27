A CYBERSECURITY startup from Leeds is set to open a new office in Malaga as part of a drive to make the city Spain’s next tech hub.

The Google sponsored company, Blackdice, moved to Spain a year and a half ago.

After growing from three to 10 employees this year, the cybersecurity firm hopes to build a 20 person team by 2025.

Blackdice provides cybersecurity solutions for broadband users, whether it’s for personal or commercial use.

CEO Paul Hauge was inspired by his family’s own ‘painful’ experience of cyber bullying to start the company, founded in 2019.

Photo: BlackDice LinkedIn

In August 2022, Blackdice moved to the Costa del Sol, as Hague told Diario Sur: “”The tech ecosystem and environment here is palpable.

“Add to that the fabulous weather and wonderfully welcoming people, and it seemed like an easy decision.”

Google’s cybersecurity centre in the city also represented a draw for the tech company.

In March this year, Blackdice was selected by the tech giant to participate in its mentoring programme, Growth Academy.

Part of Google’s ‘Growth for Startups’ initiative, Google mentored the ‘high level’ startups over a period of three months.

After growing under Google’s wing, Blackdice has big plans for 2025, with intentions to expand beyond Europe to the US, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

