WINTER is arriving late to the Costa del Sol, with widespread showers, strong wind gusts and cooler temperatures forecast from Thursday.

After a stable start to the week, with sunshine and rising temperatures, the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse.

The rain is expected to be persistent over several days and accompanied by strong to very strong westerly winds, according to AEMET, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures are anticipated to fall, with maximums of 17 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Although rainfall is expected to become less frequent by Sunday, the incoming storms from the Atlantic, particularly on Saturday, is set to batter the entire country.

The latest updates from the European model suggest that Saturday’s storm could be quite severe, bringing strong winds and rough seas, especially to the western and northern parts of the Iberian Peninsula.

However, as much as people might be disappointed with the delayed arrival of spring, the rains are vital in regions wracked by drought.

Reservoir levels across Catalunya and the south of Spain are at critical levels, and the coming storm might be the last significant chance to replenish them until the autumn.

As of March 4, 2024, reservoir levels in the Malaga stand as follows: La Concepción at 26.54%, Casasola at 26.15%, Limonero at 19.56%, Guadalteba at 20.31%, Guadalhorce at 12.47%, Conde de Guadalhorce at 19.16%, and La Viñuela at a concerning 7.99%.

