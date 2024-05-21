Mi Moana offers glasses recycling at their beach cleans

Drop in your old glasses on the 25th of May at the Fuengirola T-Pier

In partnership with their sponsor Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola, Mi Moana will now be collecting donations of old or unwanted glasses in a collection box at their clean-up events. These glasses are then donated to the La Cala Lions Club as part of their Recycle for Sight Program and sent to the people who need them the most. After the glasses are donated, they are sent to the Lions Club’s recycling plant in Alicante to be graded according to prescription strength, cleaned and boxed for distribution.

Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola has been collecting glasses in store since 2007 and last year they donated 1,800 pairs of glasses to the La Cala Lions. The demand for glasses is growing, so they wanted to find a way to make it easier for people to donate their old glasses. Thanks to their longstanding sponsorship of the environmental charity Mi Mona, the opportunity to offer a collection point at their events was discussed and this will be launched at their next beach clean-up event on the 25th of May.

The Mi Moana team will be holding their next event at the Fuengirola T-Pier, on Saturday 25th May from 11am to 1pm. Collecting rubbish from beaches, which may otherwise end up in the ocean, is a great way to remove plastics from our environment and start making a positive difference to the world’s plastic problems. Mi Moana would love to have as many people as possible taking part in this beach clean, to leave the beach free from rubbish and make it a better place for wildlife, animals and people to enjoy.

Participating in a beach clean-up and donating old glasses are two positive things people can do for their environment, alongside stopping using single use plastic, reducing and recycling as much as possible.

David Bradshaw commented, “Donating your old glasses might not feel like much, but thanks to the Lions Clubs’ great work, they can really change lives in areas where people desperately need access to glasses. This not only gives the gift of sight to someone who doesn’t normally have access to eye care, but also is a great way to recycle and ensure that your glasses don’t end up in the bin or landfill. That’s why we have the support of the environmental charity Mi Moana, who will be collecting glasses at their next beach clean-up in Fuengirola on the 25th of May, as well as continuing our collections in store.”

Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola is located on Avenida Ram?n Y Cajal 6 (near the bus station) and you can drop off donations of old glasses during opening hours. Visit www.specsavers.es to check location and opening times, or make an appointment for a free eye test.

To find out more about Mi Moana and their upcoming beach clean-up events please visit www.mimoana.org.