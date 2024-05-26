Exchanging your green residency card for a TIE in Spain: These are the documents you ACTUALLY need – and the tax you need to pay 

BRITISH expats living in Spain have been warned they must exchange their green residency card for a TIE if they want to avoid problems at the border this year.

The advice was issued by the British Embassy ahead of the introduction of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (ESS) – which is hoped to be in force by the end of 2024.

The ESS will provide a digital database of passports and track when they enter and leave the Schengen Zone.

Those found to have exceeded the 90 in 180 day limit will be immediately flagged and could face legal repercussions.

For British expats to be exempt from the ESS, the British Embassy said they should exchange their green residency card for a TIE – short for Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero.

There are endless support pages online detailing the documents you need and how the process works.

An Olive Press reporter last week went through the process themselves, below is how they did it.

If you are exchanging your green card, you must make an appointment at a Policia Nacional office situated within your province.

Follow this link to make an appointment: https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/pagina/index/directorio/icpplus Click on ‘acceder al procedimiento’ at the bottom of the page Then select the province that you live in, e.g Malaga In the ‘Selecciona oficina’ dropdown menu, select ‘cualquiera oficina’ In the ‘TRAMITES OFICINAS DE EXTRANJERIA’ drop down menu select ‘Tramite para la documentacion de nacionales del Reino Unido (Brexit)’ In the TRAMITES POLICIA NACIONAL drop down menu select ‘POLICIA- TOMA DE HUELLA (EXPEDICION DE TARJETA), RENOVACION DE TARJETA DE LARGA DURACION Y DUPLICADO Fill in the details on the next page, including your name, NIE and passport number, then continue and you should be able to choose an appointment

ESSENTIAL DOCUMENTS

Once you have made your appointment, you will receive an email confirmation of the date and time.

You must take the following documents with you: