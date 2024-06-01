8 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Pravia – € 450,000

Townhouse Pravia, Asturias 8 beds 2 baths € 450,000

Do you want to make the dream of living in a charming Indiana House come true? This is a great opportunity to do so! Ideal for tourism business! Maisons de Rêve is pleased to present to you EXCLUSIVELY this jewel of Casa Indiana, TO RENOVATE, located in Somao (Pravia). With 5.81 km² and around 300 inhabitants, it belongs to the Bajo Nalón region, it is located just 5 km from Cudillero, 2 km from Aguilar beach and just 10 minutes from Asturias airport. It is located in a privileged place, on top of a hill as if it were a fortress that contemplates the wild Cantabrian Sea on one side and the… See full property details