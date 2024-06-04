4 Jun, 2024 @ 19:54
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jun, 2024 @ 19:21
··
1 min read

Cost of toll road on Spain’s Costa del Sol surges by more than 50% – after pleads to abolish the charge are rejected by Madrid

by

THE cost of the AP-7 toll road has increased by more than 50% along the Costa del Sol. 

Every year, the price of accessing the more direct and quieter route officially goes up on June 1. 

For example, travelling from Malaga to Marbella increased from €5.25 to €8.60, representing a 64% surge. 

Meanwhile, travelling from Malaga to Manilva will now cost just over €16, up from €10. 

It comes amid growing calls from local politicians to scrap the toll road. 

Spain refuses to make the AP-7 toll road free along the Costa del Sol despite horrendous daily traffic jams – but WILL open up a toll road in Alicante

They argue that it would bring some much-needed relief to the horrific traffic jams suffered by the free A7 on a daily basis. 

They also say students, workers and locals would be among those who benefit most. 

However the proposal was flatly denied by the national transport minister last week. 

The conservative Partido Popular party in Malaga has now made it their mission to reduce the cost of the toll or to have it removed completely. 

The toll price will be reduced again on September 30.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spike in deaths on Spanish roads: 440 people were killed in the first five months of 2024

Next Story

British expats and locals demand Marbella bullfight be cancelled: Petition by animal activists gathers 25,000 signatures in just four days

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British expats and locals demand Marbella bullfight be cancelled: Petition by animal activists gathers 25,000 signatures in just four days

Spike in deaths on Spanish roads: 440 people were killed in the first five months of 2024

SPANISH roads have witnessed a total of 440 deaths so