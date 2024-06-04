Cost of toll road on Spain’s Costa del Sol surges by more than 50% – after pleads to abolish the charge are rejected by Madrid

THE cost of the AP-7 toll road has increased by more than 50% along the Costa del Sol.

Every year, the price of accessing the more direct and quieter route officially goes up on June 1.

For example, travelling from Malaga to Marbella increased from €5.25 to €8.60, representing a 64% surge.

Meanwhile, travelling from Malaga to Manilva will now cost just over €16, up from €10.

It comes amid growing calls from local politicians to scrap the toll road.

They argue that it would bring some much-needed relief to the horrific traffic jams suffered by the free A7 on a daily basis.

They also say students, workers and locals would be among those who benefit most.

However the proposal was flatly denied by the national transport minister last week.

The conservative Partido Popular party in Malaga has now made it their mission to reduce the cost of the toll or to have it removed completely.

The toll price will be reduced again on September 30.