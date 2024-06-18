Jay Slater latest: Timeline of disappearance of British tourist, 19, who vanished during holiday to Spain – as desperate search continues on Tenerife

A POLICE search continues for British teenager Jay Slater after he vanished from a hiking area in Tenerife on Monday.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, is on the holiday island enjoying a trip with his friends.

He travelled there to attend the ‘New Rave Generation’ (NRG) music festival with pal Lucy Mae and another friend last week.

Below is a timeline including everything we know about his disappearance.

MISSING: Jay Slater, 19, vanished from Tenerife yesterday

Sunday, June 16

Following a night out, Jay travels to an apartment near the sleepy mountain village of Masca.

He is said to have agreed to stay at the flat of ‘friends he met on the holiday’.

Monday, June 17

At around 8am, he leaves the apartment, which is situated near the Rural de Teno Park, a beauty spot in the north-west area of the island that is popular with hikers.

He calls his friend Lucy, with whom he is on holiday, telling her his phone has just 1% battery and that he ‘needs a drink of water’.

He tells her that he ended up walking after failing to catch a bus, using his ‘maps’ app as a guide on his phone.

After he fails to show up, Lucy contacts the police, who dispatch a mountain rescue team to the area, but they find no trace of Jay.

Masca is a sleepy mountain village in the north-west region of Tenerife

Jay was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with shorts and trainers. He was also believed to be carrying a black bag.

Lucy travels to the area herself in a bid to look for Jay and talk to the people he stayed with.

She told the MEN: ‘I’ve never been so worried in my life. I was there all yesterday, a lovely lady messaged me on Facebook and said she had hired a car and would drive me up there.

‘We were there all of yesterday, we were driving around looking around everywhere, looking in all the nooks and crannies.’

She said a woman told her Jay had left the apartment at around 8am to ‘catch a bus’.

Tuesday, June 18

Jay’s mother flies out to Tenerife to help with the search.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Lucy contacts the Manchester Evening News to help raise awareness of Jay’s disappearance.

She tells the paper: “He’s gone on a night out, he’s gone to a friend’s house, someone that he has met on holiday.

“One of the people he has met has hired a car out of here, so he’s driven them back to his apartment and Jay has gone there not realising how far away it is.

“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there.

“But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using his Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.

“He rang me at about 8 o’clock in the morning saying his phone was on 1 per cent, he said ‘I don’t know where I am, I need a drink and my phone is about to die’.”